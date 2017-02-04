Unitarian Congregation to celebrate 50 years
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbus plans to conduct a variety of activities May 20 and 21 in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Activities include the dedication of a new stained glass window, groundbreaking for a playground, a special Sunday service, plenty of music and food and other activities.
