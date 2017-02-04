Unitarian Congregation to celebrate 5...

Unitarian Congregation to celebrate 50 years

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbus plans to conduct a variety of activities May 20 and 21 in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Activities include the dedication of a new stained glass window, groundbreaking for a playground, a special Sunday service, plenty of music and food and other activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marriage license 19 hr Please help 1
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Jan 27 Karmacomes 7
Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland Jan 21 The bob 1
Charlie is very strong today Jan 21 The bob 1
Charles (Apr '14) Jan 21 The bob 3
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan 17 6shooter 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,415 • Total comments across all topics: 278,565,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC