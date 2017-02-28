Two facing charges in Halloween vandalism spree
Police said they believe they have solved a vandalism spree over a four-day period during the Halloween season, when windows were shot out of several buildings and bus stops in the city. Jordan L. Rhoades, 20, of 465 Clifty Drive, is one of two men facing misdemeanor charges that are considered suspects in a series of destructive acts.
