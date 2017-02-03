Tracing 100 years of history for Columbus Regional Hospital
The start of Columbus Regional Hospital can be traced to 1915, when Bartholomew County government officials borrowed $100,000 to construct a new hospital north of 17th Street and east of Haw Creek in Columbus. Follow the hospital's path over the next 100 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
