Tracing 100 years of history for Columbus Regional Hospital

The start of Columbus Regional Hospital can be traced to 1915, when Bartholomew County government officials borrowed $100,000 to construct a new hospital north of 17th Street and east of Haw Creek in Columbus. Follow the hospital's path over the next 100 years.

