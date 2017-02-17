Tickets On Sale For March 4th D-Vine ...

Tickets On Sale For March 4th D-Vine Wine & Beer Fest, Local Distilleries Involved

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

Tickets are on sale for DSI's 9th annual D-Vine Winter Wine and Beer Festival is slated for Saturday, March 4th. The event will be held at the Commons in Columbus, at 300 Washington St. from 1 p.m. till 7 p.m. This year's festivities will also include opportunities to taste from area distilleries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees 10 hr Anti-everything 7
Tammy Bohmert 13 hr karma 1
Marriage license Feb 7 Anti-everything 2
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Jan 27 Karmacomes 7
Bryan Watson Jan '17 Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan '17 6shooter 1
Picasso Paintings Jan '17 Clownmode 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,059 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC