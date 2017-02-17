Tickets On Sale For March 4th D-Vine Wine & Beer Fest, Local Distilleries Involved

Tickets are on sale for DSI's 9th annual D-Vine Winter Wine and Beer Festival is slated for Saturday, March 4th. The event will be held at the Commons in Columbus, at 300 Washington St. from 1 p.m. till 7 p.m. This year's festivities will also include opportunities to taste from area distilleries.

