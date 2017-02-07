Taxes hot topic during Third House

Taxes hot topic during Third House

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The growing financial burdens of low to middle-income Hoosiers received attention on two fronts during Monday's Third House legislative session. Most state tax cuts either approved in recent years or are now being considered provide benefits to corporations and property owners more than working-class residents, audience member Bob Hyatt told two state lawmakers who represent the Columbus area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marriage license 8 hr Anti-everything 2
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Jan 27 Karmacomes 7
Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland Jan 21 The bob 1
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan 17 6shooter 1
Picasso Paintings Jan 16 Clownmode 1
Worthless Parents Jan 15 Juanita spicer 15
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,311 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC