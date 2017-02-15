Substance-abuse funding drops 23 percent this year
A source of funding used by more than a dozen Columbus area agencies involved in substance-abuse programs will drop by 23 percent this year. The $37,490 being provided to 13 organizations through the Bartholomew County Substance Abuse Council is down by $11,255.
