Students host low-cost dress open house
Molly Sherman and Payton Hilderbrand are having an open house at Sherman's home, 2029 Iroquois Trail, this weekend that will feature more than 50 donated prom dresses that may be purchased at a low cost or will be given away free. The dresses, ranging in sizes 00 to 22, are in different styles and colors.
