State Street Revitalization on tap for Tuesday
How State Street might look in the future will be the focus of next week's State Street Area Association meeting. Christine Eaton, a landscape architect and project manager with Indianapolis-based Browning, Day, Mullins and Dierdorf, will talk about the design features included in the first phase of the State Street Revitalization project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage license
|Feb 7
|Anti-everything
|2
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan 17
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan 16
|Clownmode
|1
|Worthless Parents
|Jan 15
|Juanita spicer
|15
|muslim population
|Jan '17
|FYI
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC