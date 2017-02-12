State Street Revitalization on tap fo...

State Street Revitalization on tap for Tuesday

Read more: The Republic

How State Street might look in the future will be the focus of next week's State Street Area Association meeting. Christine Eaton, a landscape architect and project manager with Indianapolis-based Browning, Day, Mullins and Dierdorf, will talk about the design features included in the first phase of the State Street Revitalization project.

