Staging a comeback
It took four minutes for three Columbus North officials to put out a school auditorium fire using hand-held extinguishers. But it's taken a professional cleaning service 11 weeks and $1.6 million dollars to return the auditorium into a condition where it can again be used.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniel McDonald
|7 hr
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|12 hr
|Anti-everything
|9
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|13 hr
|nnono
|2
|Spay and neuter!
|15 hr
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Wed
|Proctor
|7
|Pastor of Taylorsville church arrested
|Wed
|nnono
|1
|Becky Woods (Feb '13)
|Tue
|Dave
|16
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC