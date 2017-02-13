Speaker to offer cybersecurity tips
The Columbus section of American Society for Quality will discuss cybersecurity and how to keep personal information safe online. The public is welcome to attend the meeting, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Sirloin Stockade, 3114 N. National Road.
