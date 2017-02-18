Smith takes heat for withholding redistricting bill from committee vote

A state legislator from Columbus is taking heat from constituents statewide after he stopped a committee vote on a bill to establish an independent redistricting commission. Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, who chairs the Indiana House Elections and Apportionment Committee, said he has concerns with House Bill 1014 because it could waste legislative time and taxpayer dollars and diminish the integrity of the General Assembly.

