School talks outdoor upgrade

Columbus Signature Academy Lincoln Elementary School hopes to upgrade its aging playground by investing a half million dollars in an expansive upgrade featuring public gathering spaces and outdoor classrooms. The plan, formally known as the Linden Project, is modeled from an original concept for a playground developed in 1966 that did not happen, said Brett Findley, CSA Lincoln principal.

