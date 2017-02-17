School mourns teen killed in accident

The day started early at Columbus East High School as students gathered to mourn the death of a 15-year-old classmate over the weekend. The Columbus Police Department is still looking into all the details of what happened in an incident apparently involving horseplay that ended in the death of an exceptional young man.

