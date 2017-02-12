Saxophonist, vocalist earns top honors at competition
Victory was especially tasty for the senior instrumentalist winner of the 2017 Brown Music Competition Saturday at First Christian Church in Columbus. Alto sax player Clayton Stine's mother, Natalie Olinger Stine, theorized with a laugh that perhaps his pre-contest peanut butter and jelly sandwich helped him win a $3,500 scholarship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage license
|Feb 7
|Anti-everything
|2
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan 17
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan 16
|Clownmode
|1
|Worthless Parents
|Jan 15
|Juanita spicer
|15
|muslim population
|Jan '17
|FYI
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC