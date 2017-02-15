Sarah Newkirk
Surviving is her son, David Newkirk of Redondo Beach, California; her grandson, Ryan Newkirk; sisters-in-law, Lois Bruselton of Princeton, Indiana; Jean Blue of Tell City, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Ronglui Newkirk; and caregivers, Linda Richey and Cole Romine of Columbus, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lanson; parents, Walter and Helen; her son, Dennis; brother, Walter Blue Jr.; sisters, Emily Wolf and Mary Helen Aldridge.
