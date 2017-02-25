Roselyn Marie Snyder

Roselyn Marie Snyder

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Daily Reporter

Roselyn "Rosie" Marie Snyder, 86, a former Brownstown, Ind., resident, residing in Indianapolis, was called to her heavenly home the morning of Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Bloom Assisted Living. She was born in Columbus, Ind., on March 8, 1930, to the late Floyd and Dora McKinney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Police, Fire a " February 9 Fri JIM BOB 1
Daniel McDonald Thu interesting 2
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees Feb 23 Anti-everything 9
News Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16) Feb 23 nnono 2
Spay and neuter! Feb 23 nnono 2
muslim population Feb 22 Proctor 7
News Pastor of Taylorsville church arrested Feb 22 nnono 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,701 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC