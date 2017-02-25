Roselyn Marie Snyder

Roselyn "Rosie" Marie Snyder, 86, a former Brownstown, Ind., resident, residing in Indianapolis, was called to her heavenly home the morning of Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Bloom Assisted Living. She was born in Columbus, Ind., on March 8, 1930, to the late Floyd and Dora McKinney.

