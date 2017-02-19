Rita Ellison
Rita A. Ellison passed away on February 16, 2017, surrounded by her large family and Pastor Michael Myers. She was 57. Rita enjoyed several things including tending her garden, working puzzles, solving word scrambles, watching movies and raising dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Fri
|Anti-everything
|4
|Marriage license
|Feb 7
|Anti-everything
|2
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan '17
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan '17
|Clownmode
|1
|Worthless Parents
|Jan '17
|Juanita spicer
|15
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC