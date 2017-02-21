Richard T. Leslie
Richard T. Leslie, 74, of Columbus went to his heavenly home at 12:58 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Born Dec. 31, 1942, he was the son of Thomas and Edna Mae Vance Sturgeon, both of whom preceded him in death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daniel McDonald
|8 hr
|Sandy
|1
|Spay and neuter!
|8 hr
|Dave
|1
|Becky Woods (Feb '13)
|8 hr
|Dave
|16
|Looking for fun! M4W (Jul '14)
|8 hr
|Dave
|2
|looking for musicians (Sep '14)
|8 hr
|Dave
|4
|muslim population
|8 hr
|Dave
|4
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Mon
|Anti-everything
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC