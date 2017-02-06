Revelry, gala will help ring in Chinese New Year
This time of year, sentiment tugs insistently on her heart - and suddenly she finds herself 7,000 miles away in her daydreams. Can you blame Hua Ling for feeling homesick for her native China on the occasion of her country's biggest celebration? "It definitely is emotional for many people and a time for missing home," said Ling, a native of the city of Xi'an.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage license
|Sat
|Please help
|1
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan 17
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan 16
|Clownmode
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC