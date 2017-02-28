Retired railroad exec to consult on C...

Retired railroad exec to consult on Columbus train horn quiet zones

A retired Louisville & Indiana Railroad president has been hired as a consultant to help Columbus establish quiet zones for trains traveling through the city. Columbus Redevelopment Commission members agreed Monday to hire Secor Consulting LLC, Louisville, Kentucky, to research what infrastructure improvements the city must make so that trains traveling through the State Road 46/State Road 11, and Fifth, Eighth and 11th street crossings would not blow warning horns.

