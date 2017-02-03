Residents with ties to nations banned...

Residents with ties to nations banned in immigration order face uneasy future

The fallout from the Trump administration's temporary ban on immigration from seven primarily Muslim countries is being felt close to home. Two families in Columbus are trying to help family members who have gone through years of proper channels to obtain permission to come to the United States, only to be blocked abruptly by President Donald Trump's executive order.

