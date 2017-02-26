Regional Hospital, Police a " February 26
Devin Balboa, 37, North Vernon, two out-of-county warrants, 3 a.m., by the North Vernon Police Department, no bond. Jason Purnell, 39, Butlerville, warrant and writ of body, 12:51 p.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $1,655 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|Feb 24
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|Feb 23
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Feb 23
|Anti-everything
|9
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|Spay and neuter!
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Feb 22
|Proctor
|7
|Pastor of Taylorsville church arrested
|Feb 22
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC