Regional Hospital, Police a " February 17

Isaac Robbins, 23, North Vernon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and trafficking with an inmate, 1:56 a.m., by the North Vernon Police Department, $3,155 bond. Jarvie Williams III, 23, North Vernon, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and theft, 12:16 p.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $3,155 bond.

