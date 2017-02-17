Public invited to Beanbag-toss tourney
The public is invited to the 2017 Purdue Alumni Advisory Council's Beanbag-Toss Tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fairlawn Presbyterian Church, 2611 Fairlawn Drive, Columbus. The tournament also includes food, door prizes and music.
