Police, Fire a " February 20

Christopher Carson Milner, 34, 1199 Hospital Road Lot 36, Franklin; arrested on a charge of failing to stop after an accident; held on $250 bond. Joseph Matthew Eakle, 25, 1199 Hospital Road, Lot 267, Franklin; arrested on charges of contempt of court and probation revocation; held on $1,500 bond.

