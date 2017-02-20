Police, Fire a " February 20
Christopher Carson Milner, 34, 1199 Hospital Road Lot 36, Franklin; arrested on a charge of failing to stop after an accident; held on $250 bond. Joseph Matthew Eakle, 25, 1199 Hospital Road, Lot 267, Franklin; arrested on charges of contempt of court and probation revocation; held on $1,500 bond.
