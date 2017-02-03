Police: 2 jailed in logging truck theft

Bartholomew County Sheriff's deputies arrested two Columbus residents after a passerby saw a logging truck stuck in the mud near an abandoned house and reported it as suspicious. Ethan Spray, 22, and Shayla Ulrey, 19, both of 2272 Indiana Ave., were arrested on theft charges after sheriff's deputies arrived about 7:50 a.m. Thursday and found the truck stuck in the mud in the 3600 block of Deaver Road, said Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department Capt.

