Photo Gallery: Wedding planning

Couples who are planning a wedding had an opportunity to get a head start Jan. 29 at the 22nd annual Bridal Show at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in Columbus, presented by The Republic. The event showcased about 60 vendors offering dresses, cakes, flowers, photography and other wedding essentials, and drew more than 600 people.

