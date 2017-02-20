Photo contest will help preservation ...

Photo contest will help preservation efforts

11 hrs ago Read more: Palladium-Item

Photo contest will help preservation efforts Richmond Columbian Properties is offering the contest as a fundraiser for its efforts on the city's north side. Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://pinews.co/2lnKRJ2 Richmond Columbian Properties is asking for entries for its first photography show, which will help the group raise funds for its mission to promote education and advocacy for neighborhood and community reinvestment.

