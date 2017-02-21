Pastor of Taylorsville church arrested
There are 1 comment on the The Republic story from 16 hrs ago, titled Pastor of Taylorsville church arrested.
A pastor of a Taylorsville church was arrested Saturday after police said he punched a former parishioner after an altercation. Thomas Collett, 67, of Edinburgh, was arrested Saturday on a charge of battery, according to an Edinburgh Police Department report.
#1 9 min ago
Is this the same guy that I went to school with in Edinburgh back in the 50s and 60s? If it is, please let me know on topix. Would, like to send him a hello altercation or not.
