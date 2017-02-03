Pair arrested after vehicle stopped f...

Pair arrested after vehicle stopped for speeding 80 mph in a 55 zone

Deputy Andrew Dougan stopped a vehicle clocked at 80 mph in a 55 mph speed zone at 10430 U.S. 31 North at about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said. The driver, Tyne Kelsay, 28, 3035 Seneca Court, Columbus, appeared to be impaired, Dougan said.

