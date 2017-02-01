Nissan to Show Cummins-Powered NV Cargo X 4x4 Concept in Chicago
Ever since the rumors of Cummins power in the Nissan Titan XD , the armchair quarterbacks in the enthusiast community have been talking about dropping the 5.0L Cummins V-8 into Nissan's loaf-shaped workhorse, the fullsize NV van. There are reportedly a few prototypes running around Columbus, Indiana, and Nashville, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened with the disgusting Tammy discussion
|Wed
|Karmacomes
|4
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC