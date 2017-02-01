Nissan to Show Cummins-Powered NV Car...

Nissan to Show Cummins-Powered NV Cargo X 4x4 Concept in Chicago

Ever since the rumors of Cummins power in the Nissan Titan XD , the armchair quarterbacks in the enthusiast community have been talking about dropping the 5.0L Cummins V-8 into Nissan's loaf-shaped workhorse, the fullsize NV van. There are reportedly a few prototypes running around Columbus, Indiana, and Nashville, Tennessee.

