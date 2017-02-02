Next phase of Second Street project to begin in spring

A second phase of road construction on West Second Street in Seymour will cost the city less money than expected and should begin this spring. Seymour Mayor Craig Luedeman said Milestone Contractors of Columbus was awarded the contract for the work, which will widen and repave the street from Vehslage Road west to Springhill Road at The Crossing subdivision on the city's far west side.

