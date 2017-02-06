New Toyota division focuses on logistics
Toyota Industries Corp. has created a new business division to manage its North American logistics solutions area, named Toyota Advanced Logistics Solutions. The logistics division will operate separately from Toyota's forklift business, Toyota Material Handling North America, which has a manufacturing facility in Columbus, the company said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage license
|Feb 4
|Please help
|1
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan 17
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan 16
|Clownmode
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC