New, bigger station renews hope for small-town volunteer firefighters

After more than four years of legal and financial tangles, the Hope Volunteer Fire Department has moved into its new firehouse. The volunteer department provides firefighting services for the town of about 2,100 in northeastern Bartholomew County - the county's second largest municipality after Columbus - and areas of Haw Creek Township outside the town limits.

