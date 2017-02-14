Neighborhood alliance meeting Feb. 21

Neighborhood alliance meeting Feb. 21

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Republic

The Historic Downtown Neighborhood Alliance will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Laws Room at First Presbyterian Church, 512 Seventh St., Columbus. Kaitlyn Evener is an editorial assistant for The Republic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marriage license Feb 7 Anti-everything 2
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Jan 27 Karmacomes 7
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan 17 6shooter 1
Picasso Paintings Jan 16 Clownmode 1
Worthless Parents Jan 15 Juanita spicer 15
muslim population Jan '17 FYI 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,541 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC