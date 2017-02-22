Mill Race Center grief workshop slated
A grief workshop and lunch, "Understanding the Six Central Needs of Mourning," will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Mill Race Center, 900 Lindsey St. in Columbus. Walter Glover, a certified grief counselor, will lead the presentation along with Jennifer Lowry and Shannon Thalls.
