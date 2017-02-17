Men taking plea deal in drug bust

Men taking plea deal in drug bust

In a case involving federal agents and million-dollar jail bonds, the last two of four men described as high-profile drug dealers in Columbus have pleaded guilty. Bartholomew Superior Court 1 Judge Jim Worton has scheduled back-to-back sentencing hearings on March 7, starting at 1:30 p.m., for: Both have accepted plea bargains, agreeing to plead guilty to Class B drug-dealing charges, court documents state.

