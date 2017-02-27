Mayor set to share vision for Seymour
Seymour Mayor Craig Luedeman will deliver the annual State of the City address at the end of the city council meeting at 7 p.m. tonight. He plans to focus on projects and initiatives this year to improve downtown, clean up and revitalize neighborhoods and find ways to attract people to visit and live in the city, he said.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|Feb 24
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|Feb 23
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Feb 23
|Anti-everything
|9
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|Spay and neuter!
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Feb 22
|Proctor
|7
|Pastor of Taylorsville church arrested
|Feb 22
|nnono
|1
