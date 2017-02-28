Mary Kate Schleibaum

Mary Kate Schleibaum

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Born March 2, 1928, in Sparta, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Willie and Millie Campbell Farley, both of whom preceded her in death. In 1949, she married John Carl Schleibaum, who also preceded her in death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16) 6 hr 2brosewilder 3
News Local Police, Fire a " February 9 Feb 24 JIM BOB 1
Daniel McDonald Feb 23 interesting 2
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees Feb 23 Anti-everything 9
Spay and neuter! Feb 23 nnono 2
muslim population Feb 22 Proctor 7
News Pastor of Taylorsville church arrested Feb 22 nnono 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,221 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC