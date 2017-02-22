Marathon of fun to have serious message

Marathon of fun to have serious message

D ance Marathon organizers hope to entertain 500 area high school students this weekend for 12 hours of food, fun and dancing - with serious messages about dating violence mixed in. The 18th annual event, which raises money for Columbus-based Turning Point Domestic Violence Services, begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Central Middle School.

