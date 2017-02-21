Local shooting chapter for women mark...

Local shooting chapter for women marks third anniversary with speaker

A retired Indiana State Police trooper will speak about how women are becoming more empowered after going through firearms training. Tami Lykins Watson, the retired trooper and a lead instructor at Watson Chambers Defense Institute in Columbus, will speak during a third-anniversary meeting of the Well Armed Woman Southern Indiana Chapter from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

