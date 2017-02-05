Local professor helping INDOT
A Purdue Polytechnic Columbus faculty member has received a state grant to help the Indiana Department of Transportation learn how to apply LEAN practices to its projects. The $51,000 grant will be used to teach INDOT maintenance employees at four locations around the state how to apply the LEAN system to the state agency's processes, to result in greater productivity and cost-savings.
