Local Police, Fire a " February 2

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Kelly A. Holmes, 53, 3129 25th St., Columbus, body attachment, 3:56 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $519 cash bond.
