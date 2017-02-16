Ivy Tech to help in service projects
Ivy Tech Community College Columbus students and staff are participating in a Days of Service event, assisting in local service projects. In the Columbus region, students are volunteering their time at an American Red Cross blood drive, Bartholomew County Humane Society and Sans Souci.
