Ivy Tech hosting blood drive

Ivy Tech Community College Columbus is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at Ivy Tech Poling Hall Room 217, 4475 Central Ave. It is open to the community as well as Ivy Tech students, faculty and staff. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code "ivytechcolumbus" or call 800-RED-CROSS.

