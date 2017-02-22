INDOT announces Interstate 65 lane cl...

INDOT announces Interstate 65 lane closure south of Columbus

Motorists will experience single lane closures on northbound Interstate 65 south of Columbus from Thursday evening to Friday morning while Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance and bridge personnel make asphalt and concrete repairs. INDOT crews will be onsite at mile marker 65.5 patching areas of I-65's left northbound lane.

