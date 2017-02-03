Indiana appeals court won't take up ruling allowing lawsuit
The Indiana Court of Appeals has declined to take up an appeal from four cities over a ruling that allows a legal challenge to proceed against their nondiscrimination ordinances. The Indianapolis Star reports the decision Friday means the case returns to Hamilton County to determine whether the state's changes to the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and city ordinances banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity are unconstitutionally unfair to conservative Christian groups.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage license
|1 hr
|Please help
|1
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
