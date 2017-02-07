In Volkswagen's Multi-Billion-Dollar TDI Buyback, Few Owners Opt to Keep Their Cars

Are you in the market for a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta TDI that was rigged to trick federal regulators and is now part of the biggest car buyback in U.S. history? Tim Monahan of Columbus, Indiana, has one listed for sale with 144,000 miles on it, and he's asking $11,600. Lowballing is a common negotiating tactic when it comes to buying used cars, and a few people who have inquired about Monahan's 2009 Jetta have sent him screen shots of vehicle valuations that put the price of his VW at about $6500.

