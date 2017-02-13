House bill could expand pre-K pilot program to five more counties

A House bill that would expand the state's pre-K pilot program from five to 10 school corporations may give Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. another shot at state funding for its local program. The bill was mentioned several times during Monday's Third House session at Columbus City Hall where Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, and Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, took questions from about 65 community participants about pending legislation at the Statehouse.

