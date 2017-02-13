House bill could expand pre-K pilot p...

House bill could expand pre-K pilot program to five more counties

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A House bill that would expand the state's pre-K pilot program from five to 10 school corporations may give Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. another shot at state funding for its local program. The bill was mentioned several times during Monday's Third House session at Columbus City Hall where Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, and Sen. Greg Walker, R-Columbus, took questions from about 65 community participants about pending legislation at the Statehouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marriage license Feb 7 Anti-everything 2
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Jan 27 Karmacomes 7
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
Jit Jan 17 6shooter 1
Picasso Paintings Jan 16 Clownmode 1
Worthless Parents Jan 15 Juanita spicer 15
muslim population Jan '17 FYI 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,732 • Total comments across all topics: 278,841,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC