Home-grown intervention

A rural Columbus homeowner held off two burglary suspects at gunpoint early Saturday until police could arrive to arrest them and a third individual who was later found hiding in a vehicle. Eric Simo, 44, a southern Bartholomew County landscaper and greenhouse owner, said he went outside about 6 a.m. Saturday to get produce from his greenhouse to take to the Indianapolis Winter Farmers Market, which was scheduled to start a few hours later.

